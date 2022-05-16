(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how former gubernatorial candidate Jake Corman dropped out of the race and endorsed Lou Barletta. He will also talk about how U.S Senate candidate Kathy Barnette continues to be questioned about her past and whether she has been forthright.

Then, Owens will talk to Deputy Secretary of State Jonathan Marks.

Then, analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross join in on the conversation.

