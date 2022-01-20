The Miami Dolphins’ 20-3 win over the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football carried on their hot streak. It also made the Miami the first team in NFL history to have a seven-game losing streak and a seven-game winning streak in the same season. This win landed the Dolphins a place in the postseason picture, but it also just bumped the Philadelphia Eagles one step closer to a spot in the playoffs.

Miami’s win gave Philadelphia a 61% chance to make the playoffs, according to the New York Times. If the Birds win their final two games, they’re guaranteed to make their first appearance in the playoffs since 2019. Here’s another playoff possibility: If the Eagles win against Washington, the Vikings lose against the Packers and the Saints lose against the Packers, Philadelphia scores a playoff spot in week 17. If this parlay comes to fruition, the Birds will enter their Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys. In this scenario, the Eagles will have the option to rest their starters. But that could push the Cowboys to the No. 1 seed in the NFC— if the Green Bay Packers lose to the Detroit Lions. That would make it the Lions’ Super Bowl this season.

An NFC East title is out of reach for the Eagles, but they can still end up as the top NFC wild-card team. For this to happen, the Birds will have to win those two final games, and the Cardinals will have to lose their final two games— first against the Dallas Cowboys, and second against the Seattle Seahawks.

The playoffs have been expanded this year to three wild-card teams for each conference. So, if the Eagles secure the No. 5 seed, they’ll play on the road against the NFC’s No. 4 seed. Right now, that’s the defending Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles would not host a game at Lincoln Financial Field.

