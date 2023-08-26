SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Fifty adults and 12 children at the Agape migrant shelter in Tijuana have tested positive for chickenpox, said Albert Rivera, the facility’s director who worries the 118 other children are in need of vaccinations against the disease.

The 50 adults are being quarantined after the state of Baja California health personnel visited the facility to teach the migrants how to prevent a larger outbreak.

But Rivera says, “What they really need are vaccinations.”

Earlier this week, Rivera and some of the migrants from the shelter held a demonstration outside the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana demanding help in obtaining vaccines to prevent migrants from missing their immigration interviews at the border.

“If a child has chickenpox, they are not going to be allowed into the United States if they are sick,” said Rivera. “We need vaccines for these children or many of them are going to miss their appointments.”

Rivera said the Baja California Secretary of Health is waiting for 500 donated vaccines from the U.S., but he says the vaccines are being held up by customs officers at the border and is not sure when they will be delivered to the shelter.