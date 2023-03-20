ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold at a Sheetz, the Lottery announced.

The $30 ticket, $3 Millon Snow Bank, was sold at a Sheetz on Mosside Drive in Monroeville. Sheetz will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$3 Million Snow Bank is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.

The Lottery is also reminding its players that March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. There are free and confidential resources available for those who may be suffering from gambling-related harms, including 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).