CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-year-old girl who went missing nearby an ongoing homicide investigation on Sunday in north Charlotte has been located safe, Charlotte Police confirmed with Queen City News.

Three-year-old Marlaya Patterson went missing and her father, 31-year-old Corey Patterson, was believed to have abducted her, according to Charlotte Police. The Amber Alert, which was active throughout the day Sunday, was canceled Sunday afternoon.

Credit: CMPD

Officers say they investigated the homicide on the same road around 6 a.m. Sunday morning where a woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound. Police deemed it a homicide but have not yet named the victim or mentioned a suspect.

While Marlaya has been found safe, Mr. Patterson is believed to be driving a silver 2012 Ford Escape with license tags BDB2527 and is considered armed and dangerous. Police believed Marlaya was in danger and asked for the public to call 911 immediately with information.

Patterson is described as a 31-year-old Black male, 5’6″, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Homicide scene Sunday morning in north Charlotte

