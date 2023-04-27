KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL Draft releases details about the first day of the event in Kansas City later this month.

The massive three-day event officially kicks off on Thursday, April 27.

NFL Draft Experience

TIME: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., or post concert

LOCATION: South Lawn of the WWI Museum and Memorial

INFO: The NFL Draft Experience is the free interactive football theme park. Fans are required to download the NFL OnePass app and register. Adults are able to register for their children.

NFL Draft Red Carpet

TIME: Approximately 4:45 p.m.

LOCATION: Memorial Courtyard, National WWI Museum and Memorial

INFO: All prospects in attendance will walk the NFL Draft Red Carpet. Part of the event will be broadcast on NFL Network’s NFL Draft Kickoff show.

Before teams begin drafting future stars, Kansas City’s Oleta Adams will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The Military District of Washington’s Joint Armed Forces Color Guard and the United States Army Field Band Drummers will present the flag as Brittney Spencer sings the national anthem from the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Pre ceremonies will conclude with a flyover by the U.S. Air Force.

NFL Draft Round 1

TIME: 7 p.m.

LOCATION: NFL Draft Theater, Union Station

INFO: Fans can watch as teams select prospects in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Fans will also see celebrities with ties to the Kansas City area. Eric Stonestreet and Heidi Gardner, along with other Big Slick members will be involved in entertaining the crowd during the draft.

Kansas City party band “Lost Wax” will play in between Draft Selections daily.

Post Draft Concert

TIME: After final draft pick in round 1

LOCATION: NFL Draft Theater, Union Station

INFO: Fall Out Boy

The concert is free and general viewing is standing room only and will be on a first-come first-served basis on the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Transportation

Transportation to and from the NFL Draft location is available through the free KC Streetcar, free Ride KC buses, or the free park and ride location in the West Bottoms.

STREETCAR HOURS

Thursday, April 27 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.



RIDEKC BUS

Kansas City’s bus service is also free to ride at all times.

The MAX line will travel between The Plaza, Penn Valley Park, downtown and River Market.

Buses travel every 20 minutes between downtown, the Plaza and Waldo on weekdays and Saturdays.

We’ll send out extra Main MAX buses when MAX gets crowded during the Draft. To get to the Draft, use the Main MAX stop at Pershing and Broadway.

Thursday, April 27 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.



PARK AND RIDE

Fans who wish to utilize this free parking, and also be shuttled to Union Station, must preregister to ride the shuttle. Ticket registration can be made online at visitkc.com.

RIDESHARE

There is also a designated drop off location for fans who plan to utilize rideshare options.

Additional information, including maps, is available on the FOX4 KC Draft Transportation page.