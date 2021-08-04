$200k Lamborghini ejected through trailer in rollover crash on PA Turnpike

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police responded to a rollover crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that saw a $200k Lamborghini get ejected through the front of an enclosed trailer.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on July 24 when a New Stanton, Pa. man was driving his Chevy Silverado eastbound on the Turnpike. He was also towing a 2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO, valued at $208k according to Cars.com, in a 28-foot enclosed trailer.

At around mile marker 76.4, the driver got up to speed and due to, what police report as, improper loading, the trailer started to swerve back and forth while negotiating a left curve. The driver then lost control of the truck and trailer.

The driver reportedly swerved into the left lane and then back into the right lane before impacting the guide rail. The Silverado rolled over two and a half times causing the Lamborghini to be ejected through the front of the enclosed trailer only to land on the ground next to the truck.

State Police out of New Stanton reports that the driver suffered only minor injuries and was not taken to any medical facility.