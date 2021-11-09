20 organizations in Crawford, Erie, McKean & Warren Counties receiving revitalization funds

HARRISBURG — On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced he has approved nearly $36 million to 220 community revitalization projects across the commonwealth, including 20 projects in Erie, Warren, McKean and Crawford Counties.

The funding through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) supports nonprofits, businesses, and resident projects in distressed areas or low-income neighborhoods.

“Communities from every corner of Pennsylvania will benefit from this funding – the result of public-private partnerships and cooperation,” said Gov. Wolf. “We are pleased to continue supporting NAP applicants who are committed to advancing and improving communities by making thoughtful plans to address the issues impacting their neighborhoods. These projects make the state stronger as a whole and keep it the best place to live, work, and play.”

The program also provides for COVID-19 and social justice related assistance. A special emphasis was placed on projects addressing critical issues related to the pandemic, its aftermath and recovery, social justice, support for policy-changing movements and improving opportunities for marginalized populations.

The approved funding will support:

19 community investments in the central region.

77 community investments in the southwest region.

60 community investments in the southeast region.

19 community investments in the northeast region.

29 community investments in the northwest region.

16 community investments in the Lehigh Valley region.

A list of local organizations receiving funding are available in the document below.

The program has five main components: The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Special Program Priorities (SPP), the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), CFP and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP). A description of each of these components is available HERE.

