EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men were charged Sunday for allegedly failing to obey the evacuation order in East Palestine.

A train derailment fire in East Palestine has been burning for numerous days, and an emergency evacuation order is in place for the surrounding area.

At approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, police stopped Frederick Hennan, 43, for driving around barricades and entering a part of East Palestine that was a State of Emergency area, according to an affidavit filed in Columbiana Municipal Court.

Court records state that he was seen walking with two children on the railroad tracks down to the chemical fire. Hennan was charged with misconduct at an emergency and two counts of endangering children.

Hennan pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Monday morning and is set to go to pretrial on March 9.

Also on Sunday night, Chad Fowler, 37, was charged, accused of failing to obey the 10 p.m. curfew. A court affidavit states that Fowler was parked in a vehicle only a few hundred yards away from the crash site around 1 a.m.

Fowler pleaded not guilty to the charge of misconduct at an emergency and is set to go to pretrial on April 10.