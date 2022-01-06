MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday, Jan. 6, that a Somerset county store sold a $100,000 Powerball Ticket for the Jan. 5 drawing.

While it wasn’t the estimated $632.6 million jackpot, a winning ticket of $100,000 was sold at One Stop in Jennerstown, Pa. The location will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls, 6-14-25-33-46, and had the Red Powerball 17. Additionally, the ticket purchased the $1 Power Play option, doubling the winnings from $50,000 to $100,000 as the Power Play multiplier was two times.

The winning ticket holders have up to one year from yesterday, Jan. 5 to turn in and claim the money.