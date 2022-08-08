The bodies of 10 people have been pulled from the ruins of a fire in Nescopeck

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.”

The victims of the fire have been identified as:





Viewer video sent to Eyewitness News shows flames engulfing the home early Friday morning.

Family members tell Eyewitness News that 13 people were in the house at the time, and three adults escaped the flames.

Investigators spent the day searching the rubble for fire victims. Troopers also interviewed neighbors about what they may have seen or heard. This is what one neighbor told Eyewitness News.





“Well I heard two gunshots and I was laying there and all of a sudden my daughter called to make sure that I was ok. I got up and the whole house was in flames.”

“I looked out of my one window there and I seen the house on the corner there was—boy the porch was totally engulfed.”

The investigation of the fire is ongoing. Eyewitness News will bring you more details as they are released.