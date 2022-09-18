HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has announced that 10 schools statewide have been selected as National Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education (USDE).

This award is based on each school’s overall academic performance, or the progress made to close the achievement gap among students.

“We are incredibly proud of the 10 schools across the commonwealth recognized by USDE today. This is a highly coveted recognition and is just one more reason to applaud the education professionals dedicated and committed to ensuring our students receive a high-quality education,” Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty said. “This further reinforces why the Wolf Administration has made it a top priority to support high-quality education for every student.”

The following schools were recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools:

Bethel Park High School, Bethel Park

Hepburn-Lycoming Elementary School, Cogan Station

Council Rock High School South, Holland

Mother Teresa Regional Catholic School, King of Prussia

Elk Valley Elementary School, Lake City

Corpus Christi School, Lansdale

New Hope-Solebury Middle School, New Hope

Arts Academy At Benjamin Rush, Philadelphia

Rockwood Area Elementary School, Rockwood

Oswayo Valley Elementary School, Shinglehouse

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

“As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives,” he added.