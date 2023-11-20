ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is giving back this holiday season by reducing gas prices, but it’s only one specific fuel type.

The convenience store chain announced Monday they’ll offer Unleaded 88 gasoline, also known as E15, for $1.99 a gallon at available locations starting Nov. 20 for “Happy ‘Tanks-giving.'” This includes locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

The deal will run until next Monday, Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly. Unleaded 88 (E15) is a blend of ethanol (15%) and gas (85%). It contains 5% more ethanol than Unleaded 87, which is the most common fuel used in the United States according to the EPA.

In August, Sheetz lowered Unleaded 88 to $2.99 a gallon during the Labor Day holiday.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells this fuel grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.