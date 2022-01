Woodland String Band is proud to take you on a trip to celebrate Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in their 2022 performance: Woodland Goes To Rio! Captain George Balzer IV lead the group up Broad Street in 1st marching position this year.

Founded in 1926, Woodland String Band has the second-longest consecutive streak of marching in the Mummers Parade; having not missed an official city-sponsored parade since the band’s founding.