Captain Stephen Caldwell leads Uptown String Band down Broad Street in 3rd marching position for their 2022 performance: Better Maize Ahead! This 80’s mummer style tribute incorporates many elements of 80’s show design and combines them with contemporary choreography and banjo/accordion features.

Uptown has commemorated many of their legends who have passed during the pandemic with their initials engraved in the backdrops: John Pignotti, John Jordan, Bob Finnegan, Joe Volkert, Ed Moyer, and others.