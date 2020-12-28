PHL17 to air The Mummers Parade of the Decade New Year’s Day

PHILADELPHIA – December 28, 2020 – PHL17 is committed to bringing the 120-year tradition to viewers on New Year’s Day with the Mummers Parade of the Decade, The Mummers Viewer’s Choice of the Decade, and The Mummers Fancy Brigade Finale of the Decade. The 13-hour showcase starting at 9am will feature the highest scoring performances from each individual club of the last 10 years, interviews with Mummers captains, and a sneak peek at the Mummers documentary “For Them”.

All 13 hours of Mummers showcase will air on PHL17 and stream on PHL17.com from 9am – 10pm New Year’s Day, Friday January 1st 2021.

PHL17 New Year’s Day Programming Guide.

5am-9am – PHL17 Morning News

9am-5pm – The Mummers Parade of the Decade (featuring top performances of each club in the Fancies, Wenches, Comics, and String Band division of the last 10 years)

5pm-8pm – The Mummers Parade Viewer’s Choice of the Decade (featuring Viewer’s Choice winners of the String Bands and Fancy Brigades)

8pm-10pm – The Mummers Fancy Brigade Finale of the Decade (featuring the top performances of each Fancy Brigade of the last 10 years)

10pm-11pm – Action News at 10 on PHL17

