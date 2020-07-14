Mummers programming to continue on New Year’s Day

In light of the City of Philadelphia and Mayor Kenney’s announcement of the cancellation of all large-scale events and social gatherings through February 2021, including the Philadelphia Mummers Parade, PHL17 is committed to bringing the 120-year tradition to viewers on New Year’s Day. A mix of highlights from previous parades, and new material will be showcased on PHL17 on January 1st, 2021.

“The safety of our residents, performers, and employees is our number one priority, and the station fully supports the city’s decision to cancel large-scale gatherings including the Mummers Parade,” said Vince Giannini, Vice President and General Manager of PHL17. “As the longtime broadcast home of the Philadelphia Mummers Parade, we will continue to produce and televise Mummers content to the passionate Mummers community of this great city as we strive to keep our residents, performers, and employees safe.”

A programming guide of Mummers content for New Year’s Day 2021 will be made available at a later date. Stay connected with PHL17 Morning News and PHL17.com for updates.