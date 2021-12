Happy New Year! Since 1993 PHL17 has been the home of the Philadelphia Mummers Parade! You can use this link to watch the 2022 Mummers Parade live from Philadelphia, PA! Join us at 9am for all your favorite Mummers.

Here is the 2022 Mummers television schedule on PHL17:

Mummers on New Year’s Day:

Breakfast with the Mummers – 8A-9A

The 2022 Mummers Parade – 9A-5P

The Mummers Fancy Brigades – 8P-10P