Captain Shawn Blubaugh leads Greater Kensington String Band down Broad Street in thirteenth marching position for their 2022 performance: A Wizard’s Awakening! This performance follows King Wizard (Captain Blubaugh) through GK’s enchanted forest as he searches for his staff of sorcery.

Greater Kensington String Band dedicated this performance to 3 long-time members who have unfortunately passed away since their last parade in 2020: Ed Weiser, Brian McCue, and Franny Quinn.