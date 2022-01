Captain Brad Bowen leads Fralinger String Band down Broad Street in ninth marching position in their 2022 performance: Orchestration Station! Choo-Choo Charlie takes the Fralinger Locomotive on a journey like no other.

Fralinger String Band has dedicated this performance to Joe Bryce, who passed away in November. Joe was a long-time member of the band who joined in the 1990s and was a master prop builder.