Captain Anthony Celenza leads the Joseph A. Ferko String Band up Broad Street in 4th marching position for their 2022 performance: Mardi Gras in The Ferko Quarter! Captain Celenza takes the Second Line through town to give them a taste of what Mardi Gras is all about.

Joseph A. Ferko String Band celebrates their 100th Anniversary on April 1, 2022. They look forward to the next 100 years.