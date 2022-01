Captain Jake Kudrick leads Duffy String Band up Broad Street in 5th marching position for their 2022 performance: It’s Always Funny in Philadelphia! This fast-paced performance is designed with the original intent of Mummery in mind – to go out and have fun and celebrate New Year’s Day.

Duffy String Band has dedicated this year’s theme to Ed Lees, long-time mummer and hall of fame member in Duffy.