Captain Bobby Gagliardi marches Avalon String Band down Broad Street in 2nd marching position for their 2022 performance: Jungle Spirit! In this performance, Colonel Gagliardi takes an adventurous journey through the Avalonian Jungle where he encounters jungle spirits and dangerous temples.

Avalon String Band celebrates its 40th anniversary on March 23, 2022. They are looking forward to celebrating the past 40 years and moving forward with the next generation of Mummers.