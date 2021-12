In an effort to give the 2022 Mummers Parade a better weather window the 2022 parade has been postponed one day. The annual Philadelphia Mummers Parade will begin at 9am on Sunday January 2, 2022. You can stream the parade here. 2022 Mummers Parade Web Stream.

The Fancy Brigade show will still occur at its regularly scheduled broadcast time, January 1, 2022 on PHL17 and PHL17.com web stream.