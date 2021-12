On the day of the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia, PHL17.com photographers take, literally thousands and thousands of photos. Super high resolution photos of all your favorite Mummers Comics, Wenches, String Bands Fancies and Fancy Brigades will be published from the 2022 Mummers right here on this page. Until then enjoy some of our favorites from previous years!

