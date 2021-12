It’s that time of year when we start to get ready for the Mummers Parade! For those unable to view the broadcast on PHL17, the 2022 Philadelphia Mummers Parade will begin streaming right here on PHL17.com at 9am. Here is the Order of March, or as Steve Highsmith Mummers Hall of Famer Calls it, “The Order of Enjoyment!” Happy New Year.

Fancy Division

Golden Sunrise

Wench Division

Comic Division

String Band Division

Fancy Brigades

Stay Tuned for more info on the 2022 Mummers Parade!