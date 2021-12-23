Would you like the 2022 Mummers Parade Brochure that we have handed out for years to parade goers on Broad Street?! Well then, you’ve come to the right place because you can download it here with all the 2022 information about all your favorite fancies, comics, wenches, string bands and fancy brigades.

For an even more detailed look at the participants in the parade check out our 2022 extended order of march. We’ve also got PHL17 Mummers Archives and Vintage Mummers Photo Galleries.