Mummers Parade 2023

Steve Highsmith and Jennifer Lewis-Hall in the Booth at the 2015 Mummers Parade

For thirty years PHL17.com has provided thousands of Photos, Videos, Polls, Stories, etc. to supplement our on air coverage. While we won’t be broadcasting the parade in 2023, we’d like to wish the Mummers Community and Philadelphia a Happy New Year. Best of luck to all the string bands, fancy brigades, comics, wenches and fancies as they strut their stuff on Broad Street. It was our pleasure to give you the best coverage and supplemental coverage we could. Enjoy our heritage material that goes back decades on PHL17.com.