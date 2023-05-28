INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of fans descended on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 107th Running of the Indy 500.

Look back at some of race day’s striking sights with our photo gallery.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 28: Fans walk through the tunnel to enter the inside of the track before The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 28: General view of fans before The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 28: Santino Ferrucci, driver of the #14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet, talks to reporters before The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 28: Takuma Sato, driver of the #11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, signs autographs before The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 28: The #28 DHL Honda of Roman Grosjean is pulled to the grid prior to the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 28: The #06 AutoNation/Sirius XM Honda of Helio Castroneves is pulled to the grid prior to the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 28: The #45 Hy-Vee Honda of Christian Lundgaard is pulled to the grid prior to the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Getty Images