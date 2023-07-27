If you’re looking for a reason to eat some delicious hot dogs, the 6th annual Dining out for the Dogs event is coming to all suburban White Dog Café locations on Monday, August 21.

In collaboration with WMMR’s Preston and Steve, the Dining out for the Dogs event will raise funds for Alpha Bravo Canine, which is Philadelphia’s first and only organization that donates service dogs to US veterans suffering from medical problems as a result of their active duty.

Starting at 5 p.m., you will be able purchase a $40 hot-dog flight with options including the Coney Island Dog, Southwestern Dog, the White Dog, and the Backyard dog. They will also have $10 signature shortbread bone-shaped cookies, and adorable event only pup-cakes (Pup inspired cupcakes) for 2 for $5. All food proceeds go directly towards Alpha Bravo Canine. The event will also include puppy-kissing booths where you can cuddle and kiss one of the Alpha Bravo Canine Pups, Instagramable balloon installations, and a chance to meet the on-air personalities from WMMR, BEN FM, WMGK, WXTU, and The Fanatic. For just $35 you can book a VIP (Very Important Puppy) table with guaranteed outdoor seating with your pup. All other seating will be first come first serve.

The event will be located at all three suburban White Dog Café locations in Wayne, Haverford, and Glen Mills.

Those who cannot attend the event but with to contribute to Dining Out for the Dogs or Alpha Bravo Canine, can donate any amount of money at the bottom of their meal check while dining at White Dog Café.

Throughout the past three years, the Dining Out for the Dogs events have raised over $150,000. “We are looking forward to again working with Steve and all the on-air personalities who are giving of their time for this fundraiser. We hope the community will come out and dine for this wonderful cause.” said White Dog Cafe Owner Marty Grims.

Click here to purchase a ticket for the Dining Out for the Dogs event.