WEAVERS WAY TO PARTICIPATE IN CHEFS FOR UKRAINE CHARITY PROGRAM

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Weavers Way Co-op is selling Ukrainian Soup. Organizers say 100% of its proceeds to the World Central Kitchen’s Chefs for Ukraine program.

World Central Kitchen is an organization that serves chef-prepared meals to communities impacted by natural disasters and prolonged humanitarian crises.

WCK currently serves food at refugee centers in Poland, Romania, Moldova, and other affected areas. Weavers Way Executive Chef Bonnie Shuman joined us to talk about this.

Ukrainian Soup: Also known as “Green Borscht,” a classic Ukrainian soup loaded with potatoes, greens, and veggies. ($9.99/qt.)