Did you know September is Whole Grains Month? Physician Assistant and Culinary Medicine Specialist Jessica DeLuise talked about the benefits of whole grains and how we can incorporate them into our diets.

“Whole grains are basically the grain with all three parts intact,” explained Jessica.

These three parts include the bran, germ and endosperm which all offer different nutritional benefits like fiber and antioxidants.

“In general, we do recommend about half of the grains that you consume be whole.”

Whole grain options include popcorn, quiona, rice and oats among many others.

Jessica shared a stuffed acorn squash recipe full of whole grains. You can find that recipe on her social media channels at @thewellnesskitchenista.