Mixologist and social media influencer Barry Johnson, otherwise known as Bartender Barry, mixed up some delicious cocktails in the kitchen.

First up, a Korean soju cocktail from KPOD. Located in University City, KPOD is a celebration of the culture-defining spirit of South Korea.

Ingredients include house-infused sparkling citrus soju, sparkling wine/Prosecco and popping fruit boba.

Next, Barry made a frothy cocktail for gin aficionados from The Wayward.

You’ll need gin, salted honey, lemon, ginger and egg white. Try the Wayward Gin, a new, custom gin made in partnership with local PA distiller Manatawny Still Works.

Finally, a well-balanced, unique spin on a classic Manhattan from Dolce Italian.

This cocktail has Patrón Anejo, blood orange liquor, sweet vermouth and orange bitters.

