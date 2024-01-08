After a holiday season full of indulging, many are starting their 2024 by watching what they are eating.

With so many diets, food fads, and neverending ‘advice’ on the internet, it may be a daunting task to pick a diet that works for you, and most importantly to stick to it.

Registered Dietitian Ellen Zeswitz joined Jenna Meissner in the PHL17 Kitchen to talk about choosing the best diet for you in 2024.

No Flour or Sugar Diet: This focuses on eating protein, nourishing fats, lots of vegetables, and complex carbs or fruit.

Vegetarian (plant-strong) Diet: This focuses on eating lots of vegetables and nourishing your body.

Keto Diet: This diet has no carbs and focuses on fats and protein sources.

Whole 30 Diet: This focuses on whole, minimally processed foods and eliminates dairy, gluten, legumes, grains, alcohol, and added sugar.

You can find more information about Ellen Zeswitz and her dietitian work, here.