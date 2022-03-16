If you’re observing Lent, you may be running out of meatless dishes to eat on Fridays.

Brand Manager of Wild Planet Foods Kendall Miller joined us in the kitchen with two recipes to try during the Lenten season.

The first recipe is for an Avocado Lime Sardine Tartine.

You’ll need the following:

1/2 avocado

1 slice whole wheat bread, toasted

1 can Wild Planet Wild Sardines in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, drained

Micro-greens

Cumin

Red pepper flakes

Sea salt

Fresh lime

Thinly slice avocado and fan out over toast. On top, add 1-2 Wild Sardines and micro-greens.

Sprinkle some cumin, red pepper flakes and sea salt to taste. Finish with a squeeze of fresh lime

juice.

The next recipe is for Surfs Up Tuna Tacos.

The ingredients are as followed:

2 cans Wild Planet Wild Albacore Tuna (5oz each), undrained

1/4 cup prepared salsa verde

1 cup fresh Napa cabbage, thinly sliced

1/3 cup red onions, chopped

3 Tbsp Greek yogurt

1 1/2 Tbsp mayonnaise

1/2 tsp fresh lime juice

1/4 tsp chipotle powder

1/2 cup fresh clementines, peeled & roughly chopped

4 soft corn tortillas, 6”

4 fresh whole sprigs cilantro

Open cans of Wild Planet Albacore Wild Tuna. Do not drain. Place the tuna with all of the

natural liquid from the cans into a mixing bowl. Add the salsa verde to the tuna. Gently flake

the tuna into small/medium size pieces, then lightly toss with the natural liquid and salsa verde

to evenly blend. Set aside.

Place the cabbage, red onions, Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, fresh lime juice, chipotle powder and

clementines in a separate mixing bowl. Stir to evenly combine. Place in a covered container.

Warm soft corn tortillas and place on a clean work surface. Top each tortilla with 1/4-1/2 cup of

the chilled slaw, spreading slightly out from the center of each tortilla. Sauté 1/4 cup of the

Wild Planet Albacore Tuna/salsa verde blend over medium-high heat for 30 seconds in a non-

stick pan (dry pan – no oil). Place the hot tuna on top of the slaw. Garnish with cilantro sprig

and serve.