If drinking spritzers, celebrating Bastille Day, and eating French food sounds like your thing, you have to check out Royal Boucherie’s new summer Spritzer Bar.

Located in the heart of Old City, Philadelphia, Royal Boucherie is aiming to transport guests to their favorite vacation destination with perfectly-paired flavors, delicate spirits, and a DIY cocktail combination of their choosing.

This morning, Royal Boucherie’s lead bartender, Eden Beschen, joined us in the PHL17 kitchen to make some spritzers and show us how it all works.

The newly relaunched spritzer Bar will offer guests a unique twist on a standard spritz, by letting them choose their base, bitter or sweet, and a bubbly to make their own DIY Spritzer.

How to order:

Step One: Choose from an array of light bases such as vermouth and aromatized wine, a bitter base with aperitivos and amari, or a sweet base made with a seasonal liquor.

Light base options include: Cocchi Americano, Cocchi Rosa, Lillet Blanc, Lillet Rosé, Bordiga Rosso, Carpano Antica, Carpano, Classico, Carpano Dry, Moot Madeira, Dolin Rouge, Dolin Blanc, Dolin Dry, Trincheri, and Dry.

Bitter base options include: Aperol, Bonal, Bonanto, Campari, Cappelletti, Eborista Aperitivo, Faccia Brutto Aperitivo, and Saler’s.

Sweet base options include: Apricot, Cassis, Cherry, Framboise, Melon, Müre, Pamplemousse, Pêche, St. Germain, or Pommeau.

Step Two: Top off your dream cocktail with a choice of Club Soda ($14), Sparkling White Wine, or Sparkling Rosé ($16).

Credit: Christopher Devern

“We’re so excited to finally have our Spritzer Bar back and to continue to give guests the most unique and fulfilling experience possible when imbibing with us,” said Beschen. “The Spritzer Bar brings a personalized twist to our selection of craft cocktails and just in time for summer sipping.”

Royal Boucherie will also be celebrating Bastille Day with Burlesque and Bubbly. The 21+ event will be on Wednesday, July 12 with doors opening at 7 p.m. and shows beginning at 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased, here.

You can find more information and check out Royal Boucherie’s menus, here.