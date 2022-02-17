Physician assistant and certified culinary medicine specialist Jessica DeLuise explained the latest dairy alternative that’s trending online.

Potato milk originated in Sweden and was created as an eco-friendly option compared to some of the other plant-based milks on the market.

“Potatoes actually require fifty six times less water to harvest as compared to almonds,” said Jessica.

As far as the nutritional value, that remains to be seen.

“With a lot of these plant-based milks, a lot of the nutrition from that sourced food does not translate to the milk. We’re not really thinking it’s a great, rich, nutrient-dense milk option.”

If you want to try and make potato milk, Jessica recommended sticking with sweet potatoes and Yukon gold potatoes.

“I think it’s going to be the next big milk here particularly because it’s allergy-friendly and it’s eco-friendly. I think that was the goal.”

For Jessica’s potato milk recipe, visit her website here.