March is National Nutrition Month and Philabundance is kicking off their annual campaign to raise awareness for healthy eating habit.

This years theme, “Fuel for the future”, focusses on providing healthy and nutritious food to all.

Throughout the month of March, Philabundance will be working to increase fresh and healthy research through their Healthy Pantry Initiative.

Started in 2021, The Healthy Pantry Initiative is a project through Feeding America that was created to increase access to healthy foods in the pantry .

Pantries offer clients a wide variety of health-conscious choices such as low-sodium canned goods, vegetables high in protein and vegan/vegetarian options.

Katie Gunter, Nutritionist from Philadabundance, joined us on the show to talk about sustainable foods and health conscious pantry choices.

Find out more about Philabundance and the ‘Fuel for the future’ campaign, here.