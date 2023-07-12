Beyonce is coming to Philly tonight at the Lincoln Financial Field and the city is getting pumped up.

While dressing up like Beyonce and singing all her songs may be enough, there’s a bakery in Fishtown where you can also eat like Beyonce.

The Cake Life Bake Shop has had the distinct honor of making birthday cakes, cupcakes, and cookies for not just one, but two of Beyonce’s birthday celebrations in Philly.

If you want to celebrate the Queen Bey and treat yourself to some sweets, Cake Life is selling the same delicious Funfetti Cakes, Peaches and Cream Cupcakes, and Pistachio Rose Cookies that Beyonce once enjoyed at her birthday parties.

Funfetti Cake and cookies are available all-year-round while the Peaches and Cream Cupcakes are only available though the month of July.

Nima Etamadi, Founder of Cake Life Bake Shop in Fishtown joined us in the PHL17 Kitchen to tell us all about his experience making cakes for Beyonce, and to let Monica get her sweet tooth on.

You can purchase the delicious cakes, cupcakes, and cookies at the Cake Life Bake Shop in Fishtown or online, here.