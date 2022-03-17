Philadelphia (WPHL)- It’s St. Patrick’s Day! Jerry’s Bar in Philadelphia joins us on the kitchen set to celebrate. They are showcasing a demo of the St. Patrick’s Day specials, including food and drinks. They have St. Patrick’s Sunday brunch, including indoor and outdoor seating.

FOOD: Corned Beef Cabbage Pierogi

Pierogi filled with corned beef, cabbage,

Corned Beef and Cabbage

Bangers and Mashed

DRINK:

One St Pat’s cocktail to show off on the table even if pre-made

An Irish beer or two and pint glasses some to have on table other poured in the pint glass