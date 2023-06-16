If you love dad jokes, bad puns, and beer, Iron Hill has just made the perfect beer for you!

This Father’s day, Iron Hill collected the silliest one-liners from dads and dad joke enthusiasts online to create the all new “Dad’s Got Jokes Juicy Lager”.

Made with Omega’s Lunar Crush Yeast and big citrus notes from the American and New Zealand hops, you’ll sure want to grab a pack and crack open some beers and jokes with your dad.

Iron Hill Brewery is also featuring a special “Hoppy Fathers Day” menu for the day:

Grilled Watermelon Salad $10 Baby greens, crumbled goat cheese, toasted almonds, honey-lemon vinaigrette Pairs well with Homestead Farmhouse Ale Why did one melon break up with the other melon? He didn’t know water problem was.

Scallops & Bacon $12 Charred corn fricassee, spiced honey Pairs well with Philly Phavorite IPA How do seahorses get around? They scallop.

BBQ Babyback Ribs $17 half, $25 full Barbeque sauce, baked beans, coleslaw, roasted poblano cornbread Pairs well with Vienna Red Lager What kind of grill does a spider barbeque on? A Weber.

Char-Grilled Hanger Steak $26.5 Spanish rice, peppers and onions, pico de gallo, salsa verde, grilled tortilla Pairs well with Dad’s Got Jokes Juicy Lager If you can’t take the heat of my dad jokes, get out of my grill.

Bourbon Peach Cheesecake Mousse $7 Caramel sauce, peach brulee, whipped cream Pairs well with Pig Iron Porter I have Abs…olutely no self-control when it comes to dessert.



You can find more information and purchase the lager, here.