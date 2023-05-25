May is Asian American Pacific Islander month and we are honoring the culture and cuisine that plays an important role in our everyday lives.

Pidor Yang, owner of Sahbyy Food and vendor at SEA Market, joined us in the kitchen to talk about AAPI month and make some delicious food.

The Southeast Asian Market has about 80 vendors selling traditional street food from various countries, cultures, and cuisines.

You can find Sahbyy food at the Southeast Asian Market every weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for more information about the FDR Park Southeast Asian Market.