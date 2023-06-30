Do you love beer and are you looking for delicious new IPA to try?

Well Evil Genius Beer Co. has just released a new Hazy Imperial IPA that comes with a challenge…

The new ‘Challenge Accepted’ IPA comes in at 9% and is canned in Evil Genius’ new 19.2oz cans.

Challenge Accepted is a a new double-dry hopped ale made with Zamba hops, Idaho-7, and Motueka hops that adds notes of pineapple and mango and a taste of juicy orange and citrus with little to no bitterness getting in the way.

Throughout this week Evil Genius is hosting a “Challenge Accepted Week” that will run until Saturday, July 1st at the Evil Genius “Lab” in Fishtown.

Throughout ‘Challenge Accepted Week’ fans can participate in a Spelling Bee(r), Hop Ones riff on the Youtube show Hot Ones with a hot wing eating event, competitive cornhole tournament, and more.

You can purchase tickets for ‘Challenge Accepted Week’ and find more information, here.