Leftover Easter Candy? We hear how to pair Easter candy with cocktails and wine and garnish your drinks with that leftover Easter candy! Fearless Restaurants Director of Beverage Michele Gargiulo joins us.

Here are the cocktails/mocktails we will be making:

Dark and Fluffy cocktail: 2 oz marshmallow vodka, 2 oz chocolate liqueur, 1 oz cream, marshmallow PEEP garnish

JellyBean Dust Bunnies: 1.5 oz jellybean infused rum, 0.5 oz aperol, 0.5 oz lemon juice, served on the rocks with crushed jellybean dust

(Mocktail) Bean There, Done That: Jellybean infused lemonade, cranberry juice splash, orange wheel garnish