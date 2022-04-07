We celebrate National Beer Day with the owner of Evil Genius Beer Company, Trevor Hayward, located in Philly. Evil Genius will talk about cool, fun, and inventive beer on National Beer Day – including new things for spring, unique things in stores, unique Lab exclusives, and more!

On April 7th annually, National Beer Day recognizes the world’s most widely consumed alcoholic beverage. Following water and tea, it is the third most popular drink overall. One of the world’s oldest prepared beverages, beer, dates back to 9500 BC.

