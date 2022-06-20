Meet chef Reuben Dhanawade, a Delaware native who is a finalist on the Food Network’s “Chopped: Desperately Seeking Sous Chef.”

“It’s a brand new style tournament so the judges at the end of the whole tournament will extend an offer to the winner of the whole show.”

Reuben credits his love for cooking to his mom and grandmother. He currently works for the University of Delaware’s Pencader Dining Hall and hosts a local access cooking show, Reuben’s Indian Kitchen.

“I really enjoyed it. It was a high and I had a lot of fun on the show. Met some awesome chefs on that show too not just the judges so I made some friends for life which is kind of incredible.”

The finale airs on Tuesday, June 28th. You can follow Reuben here.