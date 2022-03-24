by: D. Malik Posted: Mar 24, 2022 / 09:19 AM EDT Updated: Mar 24, 2022 / 09:19 AM EDT SHARE Philadelphia (WPHL)- Del Rossi’s Cheesesteak Company General Manager Jennifer Rhein and Head Cook Pedro Tepo Almonte join us on National Cheesesteak Day. They made two chicken cheesesteak varieties and two beef. Close Modal Suggest a Correction ( function () { const contact_forms = document.getElementsByClassName('contact-form'); for ( const form of contact_forms ) { form.onsubmit = function() { const buttons = form.getElementsByTagName('button'); for( const button of buttons ) { button.setAttribute('disabled', true); } } } } )(); Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δdocument.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() ); Suggest a Correction