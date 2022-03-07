March is Frozen Foods Month! Weis Markets In-Store dietitian Lyndi Wieand talked about the benefits of the frozen food aisle.

“Frozen foods often get a bad rap however, freezing is a long-used technique for maintaining shelf life, increasing nutritional value and getting you a quick and affordable option for your meals,” said Lyndi.

Typically frozen foods are pre-portioned, consistently priced and always in season.

“Look for things your family is going to enjoy and you can build meals around. Make sure you look for options that are going to be lower in added sodium and added sugars.”

For more information or frozen foods recipes, visit Weis Markets’ website here.