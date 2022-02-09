Philadelphia (WPHL)- Sam Whitaker, a mixologist at White Dog Cafe Haverford, joined us and made two cocktails named after the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Whitaker also showed us his Turduckon Old Fashioned, a drink paying homage to John Madden.

Cooper Kuppertini (Rams) 1.5 oz Stateside Vodka 0.5 oz St. Germaine Elderflower Liquor 0.5 oz Lemon Juice 0.5 oz Simple Syrup Muddled Blueberries Gold Flake Garnish Cincy Sour

(Bengals) 1.5 oz Dad’s Hat Fearless Restaurants Rye 0.5 oz Lemon Juice 0.25 oz Lime Juice 0.25 oz Orange Juice 0.5 oz Honey Simple Syrup 1 Egg White Black Walnut Bitters Garnish

Turduckon Old Fashioned (Paying Homage to John Madden) 1.5 oz Bacon and Duck Fat-Infused Wild Turkey 101 (We’re replacing chicken with bacon for this drink. We believe both Coach Madden and anyone drinking it will approve!) 0.25 oz Caramelized Simple Syrup 0.25 oz Blood Orange Bitters Bacon Garnish