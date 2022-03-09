Philadelphia (WPHL)- Co-Founder of meatball U., Dan Shea, joins us on National Meatball Day to show us how to make different types of meatballs.

Shea discusses making meatballs and how it is much easier to bring your pot to Meatball U. Shea brings different varieties of meatballs, a pot to simmer sauce with meatballs, and raw ingredients for their beef meatballs to show making them.

Meatball U. offers 15% off on all in-store and phone orders for National meatball day.



Classic Series in their homemade red sauce:

Classic Beef

Classic Chicken

Classic Sausage (1/2hot, 1/2 sweet)

Classic Impossible- plant based vegetarian



Specialties:

Ma’s Meatloaf: Beef, Veal, Pork, sweet Italian sausage in a sweet beef gravy

Philly special: Pork meatball with roasted red peppers, sautéed broccoli rabe, and sharp provolone in a pork au jus.



